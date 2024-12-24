Left Menu

Congress Plans 'New Awakening' Amidst BJP Criticism

The Congress is gearing up for future challenges with an action plan to be discussed at the CWC meeting, 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak', in Belagavi, Karnataka. The session aims to address perceived insults to B R Ambedkar by Minister Amit Shah, with calls for his resignation imminent, against the BJP's alleged undermining of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PIB) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to unveil its strategic action plan at the upcoming CWC meeting, dubbed 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak', in Belagavi. This event marks a century since Mahatma Gandhi presided over the historic Belgaum session.

At a press conference, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, highlighted their agenda to address recent 'insults' to B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting will strongly push for Shah's resignation while championing the upholding of the Constitution.

The event will center on tackling issues like economic inequality, democratic erosion, and attacks on constitutional institutions, responding to alleged BJP efforts to destabilize these values. The session is expected to yield significant resolutions and is being billed as a landmark initiative for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

