Political Ripples: NC Faces Internal Discontent Over Reservation Protests

Internal tensions have arisen within the National Conference as MP Aga Ruhullah's participation in protests challenging Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policies has stirred controversy. On Tuesday, NC legislator Salman Sagar condemned Ruhullah's involvement, suggesting it compromised party interests by aligning with opposing factions.

The protests, held outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence, saw figures such as PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti joining the opposition to current quota regulations. Despite the controversy, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended his support for revamping the reservation system while under house arrest.

Following the protests, Chief Minister Abdullah assured open communication with student leaders, pledging a six-month review of the reservation policy by a cabinet sub-committee. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called for urgent resolution, questioning the extended timeframe needed for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)