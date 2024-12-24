Left Menu

Political Ripples: NC Faces Internal Discontent Over Reservation Protests

In Jammu and Kashmir, internal discontent surfaced within the National Conference as MP Aga Ruhullah joined a protest against reservation policies. His actions sparked criticism from NC legislator Salman Sagar, who expressed concerns over party interests. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdullah pledged ongoing dialogue to address grievances within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:10 IST
Political Ripples: NC Faces Internal Discontent Over Reservation Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Internal tensions have arisen within the National Conference as MP Aga Ruhullah's participation in protests challenging Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policies has stirred controversy. On Tuesday, NC legislator Salman Sagar condemned Ruhullah's involvement, suggesting it compromised party interests by aligning with opposing factions.

The protests, held outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence, saw figures such as PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti joining the opposition to current quota regulations. Despite the controversy, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended his support for revamping the reservation system while under house arrest.

Following the protests, Chief Minister Abdullah assured open communication with student leaders, pledging a six-month review of the reservation policy by a cabinet sub-committee. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called for urgent resolution, questioning the extended timeframe needed for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024