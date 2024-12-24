Sweeping U.S. News: Strikes, Trials, and Legal Drama
The U.S. domestic news includes Starbucks' expanding strike, delays in a high-profile trial, President Biden's judicial veto, technical issues grounding American Airlines, and a drawn-out legal battle over a foreign investment merger. Moreover, headlines feature corruption cases, dropped charges against Alec Baldwin, a plea in a murder trial, and an unlawful privacy rule for abortions.
A strike at Starbucks threatens to widen concerns as over 300 stores are set to be affected this Christmas Eve. Starbucks Workers United has claimed the involvement of more than 5,000 workers, leading to concerns over the potential impact on operations nationwide.
The trial delay in a pending assassination case against the suspect of an alleged attempt on President-elect Donald Trump signals challenges in legal proceedings, with sheer volumes of evidence cited as the primary cause for the postponement to September 2025.
In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden vetoed a legislative bill aimed at expanding the federal judiciary. This decision underscores the contentious political landscape as efforts to appoint 66 new judges have been halted by a singular executive intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
