Political Outcry Over Historical Insults: A Call for Apologies

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has leveled serious allegations against India's historical leadership.

Speaking at a press briefing, Majhi accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of belittling Dr. BR Ambedkar, a key figure in India's constitutional history, and demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress.

Majhi contrasted the BJP's reverence for historical icons with the Congress's alleged disrespect during a heated period of Parliament debate involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)