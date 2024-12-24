Political Outcry Over Historical Insults: A Call for Apologies
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accused former Prime Minister Nehru of insulting BR Ambedkar and demanded an apology from the Congress. He highlighted historical grievances, claiming that past Congress governments marginalized Ambedkar. The accusations resurfaced amidst debates over controversial remarks by Union Minister Amit Shah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has leveled serious allegations against India's historical leadership.
Speaking at a press briefing, Majhi accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of belittling Dr. BR Ambedkar, a key figure in India's constitutional history, and demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress.
Majhi contrasted the BJP's reverence for historical icons with the Congress's alleged disrespect during a heated period of Parliament debate involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
