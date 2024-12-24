Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Justice Sought for Suryawanshi and Deshmukh

Maharashtra is witnessing political unrest as former minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh pledges to fight for justice over the deaths of Somnath Suryawanshi and Santosh Deshmukh. Both incidents have stirred public outrage and continue to dominate political discussions in the state.

Amit Deshmukh has also called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his statements about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In protest, a motorcycle rally led by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge and Deshmukh marched from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the district collector's office.

The incidents have been further magnified by allegations of brutality in the case of Santosh Deshmukh's murder and the alleged custodial death of Suryawanshi. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has voiced his support, attributing the violence to caste-based discrimination and protecting constitutional values.

