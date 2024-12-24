Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Justice Sought for Suryawanshi and Deshmukh
Amit Deshmukh, former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA, has vowed to continue the fight for justice over the deaths of Somnath Suryawanshi and Santosh Deshmukh. Amidst political unrest and protests, he also demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation following controversial comments about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is witnessing political unrest as former minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh pledges to fight for justice over the deaths of Somnath Suryawanshi and Santosh Deshmukh. Both incidents have stirred public outrage and continue to dominate political discussions in the state.
Amit Deshmukh has also called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his statements about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In protest, a motorcycle rally led by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge and Deshmukh marched from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the district collector's office.
The incidents have been further magnified by allegations of brutality in the case of Santosh Deshmukh's murder and the alleged custodial death of Suryawanshi. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has voiced his support, attributing the violence to caste-based discrimination and protecting constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Assures TMP on Indigenous Issues in Tripura
Amit Shah Urges Timely Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana
Tripura Hosts Landmark NEC Plenary: Amit Shah to Attend
Amit Shah Reviews Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana, Sets March 2025 Deadline for Full Adoption
Amit Shah's Mandate: Haryana to Implement New Criminal Laws by March