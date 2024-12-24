Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Justice Sought for Suryawanshi and Deshmukh

Amit Deshmukh, former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA, has vowed to continue the fight for justice over the deaths of Somnath Suryawanshi and Santosh Deshmukh. Amidst political unrest and protests, he also demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation following controversial comments about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:06 IST
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Justice Sought for Suryawanshi and Deshmukh
Amit Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is witnessing political unrest as former minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh pledges to fight for justice over the deaths of Somnath Suryawanshi and Santosh Deshmukh. Both incidents have stirred public outrage and continue to dominate political discussions in the state.

Amit Deshmukh has also called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his statements about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In protest, a motorcycle rally led by MP Dr Shivaji Kalge and Deshmukh marched from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the district collector's office.

The incidents have been further magnified by allegations of brutality in the case of Santosh Deshmukh's murder and the alleged custodial death of Suryawanshi. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has voiced his support, attributing the violence to caste-based discrimination and protecting constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024