Moldova's Winter Resilience: Facing Energy Challenges Under Sandu's Leadership
Moldova confronts a potential energy crisis as President Maia Sandu embarks on her second term, vowing to overcome a harsh winter amid threats of Russian gas cutoffs. Sandu's pro-European stance and narrow election victory highlight underlying tensions and the role of diaspora support.
Moldova is bracing for a challenging winter under the leadership of President Maia Sandu, who was inaugurated for her second term on Tuesday. Sandu's administration faces the imminent threat of an energy crisis, with the possibility of Russia halting its gas supply to the country.
In her inauguration speech in Chisinau, Sandu reassured citizens of Moldova's resilience against the looming hardships. "A harsh winter is no secret. But, dear people, we will get through it," she stated, emphasizing the nation's history of overcoming difficulties imposed by external forces.
During her first term, Sandu steered Moldova towards closer ties with the EU and NATO, moving away from its Soviet-era connection with Moscow. As Russia is anticipated to cut off gas supplies from January 1, Sandu's leadership faced a more challenging electoral landscape, overcoming a pro-Russian candidate with support largely drawn from Moldovan expatriates.
