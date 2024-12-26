"Congress that fought for independence and the one ruling Karnataka are different": BJP's Basavaraj Bommai

Launching a sharp attack on Congress for its centenary celebrations of the historic 1924 Belagavi Congress Session on December 27, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the Congress that fought for independence and the Congress currently ruling Karnataka are two entirely different entities. "The Congress that fought for independence and the Congress that is now ruling (the state) are two opposites. This one is anti-people and anti-national. These people have no moral right to celebrate that legacy. However, they are celebrating, so let good sense prevail in them," said Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally on December 27 as part of the centenary celebrations. Earlier, Bommai criticized the Congress party, claiming it is on the verge of collapse.

Amid controversy over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, Bommai alleged that the Congress party humiliated Ambedkar, leading to his resignation from the national government led by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Congress is on the verge of collapsing... Their legacy has been exposed. Especially in Parliament, regarding the Constitution debate, misuse of the Constitution, and the ill-treatment of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress has been exposed. They are trying their best to escape their tarnished image," said Bommai.

"The greatest sin committed by any party against Ambedkar is by Congress. It is very well known... They humiliated him. That's why he resigned from the national government led by Pandit Nehru. The time has come for Congress to rethink and be honest with the people. Otherwise, the people of this country will soon forget Congress," Bommai told reporters. (ANI)

