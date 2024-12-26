Karnataka Soldiers Honored After Tragic Demise in J&K
Three soldiers from Karnataka were honored after dying in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir. Anoop Pujari, Mahesh Nagappa Marigond, and Dayanand Thirakannavar were among the five casualties. They received a military tribute in Belagavi, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying his respects.
On Thursday, heartfelt tributes were extended to three valiant soldiers from Karnataka who tragically lost their lives in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
The unfortunate incident occurred on December 24, claiming the lives of Kundapura's Anoop Pujari, Mahesh Nagappa Marigond from Bagalkote, and Dayanand Thirakannavar from Belagavi, all part of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry. Their vehicle tragically plunged into a gorge in Poonch district.
Posthumous honors were rendered at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also present in the city, paid his respects by laying a wreath on the soldiers' mortal remains and expressing his deep sorrow over their untimely deaths.
