Political Tensions Boil Over in Nandigram Tragedy

The body of Mahadeb Bishoi, a Trinamool Congress worker, was found dead in Nandigram's Brindaban Chowk. Allegedly beaten to death, his demise has stirred political tension, with TMC accusing BJP of murder. The BJP refutes the claim, attributing the death to internal party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Trinamool Congress worker's death has sparked political controversy in Nandigram. Mahadeb Bishoi, 52, was discovered lifeless in front of his tea stall on Wednesday night, reportedly bearing signs of a violent assault.

Bishoi's family lodged a complaint, leading to an investigation. Trinamool Congress leaders immediately pointed fingers at BJP, alleging that their supporters were responsible for the murder of this active party member.

In contrast, BJP representatives dismissed these allegations, suggesting instead that the tragedy stemmed from internal disputes within TMC, exacerbated by alcohol consumption at a prior gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

