Journalists Targeted in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
An Israeli strike in Gaza killed five Palestinian journalists near a hospital. The attack, targeting militants, is part of a severe escalation that began with an assault in October. As the conflict intensifies, Gaza's population faces dire conditions, compounded by significant casualties and displacement.
Five Palestinian journalists were killed by an Israeli strike outside the Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted Islamic Jihad fighters. The journalists were working for Quds News Network, which also reported the incident.
The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has seen unprecedented violence following a surprise attack by Hamas-led militants in southern Israel. Subsequent Israeli air and ground offensives have resulted in the deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians, including significant numbers of women and children, according to the Health Ministry.
The ongoing violence has led to vast destruction and displacement, forcing nearly 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents to leave their homes. Many have sought refuge in overcrowded tent camps along the coast, facing harsh winter conditions with minimal shelter or resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
