Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remark

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on Dr. BR Ambedkar, calling them ''unfortunate''. Patnaik expressed concerns over alleged voting discrepancies and anticipated future challenges in combating BJP's influence in Odisha, where prices of essential items surged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:18 IST
Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remark
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar, categorizing them as 'very unfortunate'.

Patnaik, speaking to media on BJD's 28th foundation day, took the opportunity to address various electoral grievances, including alleged discrepancies in vote tallies during the 2024 elections. The BJD leader expressed skepticism toward the 'One Nation One Election' idea, suggesting a thorough examination was necessary.

Moreover, Patnaik accused the BJP of gaining power in Odisha by misleading the public, as evidenced by voter discontent over inflation shortly after BJP came to power in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024