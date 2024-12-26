Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remark
BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on Dr. BR Ambedkar, calling them ''unfortunate''. Patnaik expressed concerns over alleged voting discrepancies and anticipated future challenges in combating BJP's influence in Odisha, where prices of essential items surged.
In a sharp political exchange, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar, categorizing them as 'very unfortunate'.
Patnaik, speaking to media on BJD's 28th foundation day, took the opportunity to address various electoral grievances, including alleged discrepancies in vote tallies during the 2024 elections. The BJD leader expressed skepticism toward the 'One Nation One Election' idea, suggesting a thorough examination was necessary.
Moreover, Patnaik accused the BJP of gaining power in Odisha by misleading the public, as evidenced by voter discontent over inflation shortly after BJP came to power in the state.
