Congress Revives Historic Spirit with 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' in Belagavi

Amid a gathering of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Belagavi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced the launch of 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak.' This new initiative aims to combat what the Congress describes as the current government's dissemination of falsehoods and divisiveness. The location holds historical significance, as it was the site of a Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago.

"One hundred years ago, at this very place, a Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi was held. Today, we are holding the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' because a new satyagraha is needed to counter those in power, whose sole task is to spread lies and hatred," remarked Ramesh. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the enduring legacy of the party, noting that "the Congress's history is the country's history."

During discussions with ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the Congress's role in uniting and serving the nation across all societal segments. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailed the significance of the Belagavi CWC meeting as a commemoration of the 1924 Congress session's 100th anniversary. Prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present, whereas Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not attend due to health concerns.

