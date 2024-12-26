India's 2024 Elections: A Record Voter Turnout Highlighted by Female Participation

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India witnessed a record voter turnout with 64.64 crore individuals casting their votes, marking a significant milestone in the country's democratic journey. Women voters made a notable impact by outnumbering their male counterparts, according to the latest Election Commission statistics released on Thursday.

The data reveals that the female voter turnout was recorded at 65.78 percent, slightly higher than the 65.55 percent of male voters. This remarkable participation underscores a growing political engagement among Indian women, complemented by an increase in female candidates, who numbered 800 this year compared to 726 in 2019.

In addition to this, the Election Commission addressed prior allegations of data non-disclosure by sharing comprehensive insights. This move aims to bolster public trust and transparency in India's electoral system. The data further highlighted the diverse turnout across regions and demographics, including overseas Indian electors, while emphasizing the minimal occurrence of repolls compared to previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)