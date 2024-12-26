Left Menu

India's 2024 Elections: A Record Voter Turnout Highlighted by Female Participation

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a record 64.64 crore voters cast their votes, with women's participation surpassing men. The Election Commission released data showing an increase in female candidates and elector registrations, enhancing transparency. Significant geographical variances and involvement of overseas electors were also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:38 IST
India's 2024 Elections: A Record Voter Turnout Highlighted by Female Participation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India witnessed a record voter turnout with 64.64 crore individuals casting their votes, marking a significant milestone in the country's democratic journey. Women voters made a notable impact by outnumbering their male counterparts, according to the latest Election Commission statistics released on Thursday.

The data reveals that the female voter turnout was recorded at 65.78 percent, slightly higher than the 65.55 percent of male voters. This remarkable participation underscores a growing political engagement among Indian women, complemented by an increase in female candidates, who numbered 800 this year compared to 726 in 2019.

In addition to this, the Election Commission addressed prior allegations of data non-disclosure by sharing comprehensive insights. This move aims to bolster public trust and transparency in India's electoral system. The data further highlighted the diverse turnout across regions and demographics, including overseas Indian electors, while emphasizing the minimal occurrence of repolls compared to previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024