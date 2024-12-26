BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against AAP's Alleged Scams
Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha protested at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing the AAP of deceiving women with the Mahila Samman Yojana. The scheme, similar to one announced ahead of Punjab polls, promises monthly payments but has reportedly failed to deliver on its commitments.
On Thursday, leaders and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the party of deceiving the women of Delhi with the so-called Mahila Samman Yojana.
The BJP charged that the AAP had promised a similar scheme ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls but had failed to deliver the promised Rs 1,100 monthly payments to women after coming to power in 2022.
The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, announcing Rs 1,000 per month as part of Delhi's 2024-25 budget, was cited by Kejriwal, who claims the amount will increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP retains power.
