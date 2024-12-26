Congress Accuses Government of Undermining Constitution Amidst Political Turmoil

The Congress party has accused the Indian government of undermining the country's Constitution, labeling it as the 'gravest threat yet' faced by the document. The political resolution follows comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah, which the Congress alleges are part of a wider effort by the RSS-BJP alliance to weaken constitutional integrity.

Gathered at the 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak', prominent Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reiterated demands for Shah's resignation and public apology. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) highlighted concerns over deteriorating democracy and biased treatment of parliamentary proceedings, asserting the need for restoring electoral fairness and transparency.

The Congress further criticized the Modi government's economic strategy, accusing it of benefitting select business conglomerates and neglecting the agricultural sector. It urged reforms to support disadvantaged social groups and called for a comprehensive discussion on the geopolitical tensions with China, pressing for sustained focus on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)