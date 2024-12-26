Congress Chief Pledges Empowerment and Truth in 2025
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief, outlined a vision for 2025 centered on organizational strengthening and combating misinformation. Emphasizing new leadership and dedication to the Constitution, Kharge criticized the government's stance on recent controversies and advocated for the continuation of Gandhi-Nehru ideologies amidst concerns over electoral integrity.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, has declared 2025 as a pivotal year for strengthening the organization's fight against misinformation. He emphasized the need to nurture new and regional leadership within the party to bolster its readiness for upcoming elections.
During a Congress Working Committee meeting titled 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak,' Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for not addressing controversial remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar. He asserted that Congress would uphold Ambedkar's legacy and protect constitutional values.
Kharge further charged the Election Commission with bias, citing concerns over electoral irregularities. He urged party members to maintain unity and confidence, drawing on the ideological foundation of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru to counter these challenges.
