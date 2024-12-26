Political Rift in INDIA Bloc: AAP vs Congress

Tensions within the INDIA bloc have come to the fore as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demands disciplinary action against Congress leaders, accusing them of colluding with the BJP. AAP's stern warning comes as Delhi Assembly elections loom.

AAP representatives Sanjay Singh and Atishi have leveled accusations against Congress leaders for undermining opposition unity, focusing on the actions of Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit. The party insists that without immediate remedial action, they will advocate for Congress's expulsion from the alliance.

In contrast, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee avoided political commentary on the issue, expressing a wish for unity and prosperity in the coming year. The INDIA bloc's cohesion is being put to the test as electoral battles approach.

