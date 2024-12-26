Honoring a Fallen Soldier: A Tribute to Akashay Nikure

A soldier from Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Akashay Nikure, was laid to rest with full military honors after a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred when his Army vehicle skidded off the road, causing the loss of five soldiers' lives.

Nikure, who hailed from Pimpalgaon (Maruti) in Waroara tehsil, was among those killed as their convoy traveled from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post. The accident took place in the Gharoa area, leading to a devastating loss for the community and the Armed Forces.

On Thursday, thousands, including MP Pratibha Dhanorkar, MLA Karan Deotale, and local officials, gathered in Temurda village to pay their respects. As an Army vehicle brought his body, the Maratha Regimental Guard honored him with a three-volley salute before he was cremated near the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)