Chandrapur Sizzles: Maharashtra's Hottest City Sets Record

Chandrapur, a city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, recorded a scorching 45.6°C, making it the hottest city in the area. Authorities have issued a heatwave alert for three days, urging residents to take precautions. The region has been experiencing severe heat since last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid soaring temperatures, Chandrapur has claimed the title of the hottest city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, with thermometers reading a blistering 45.6 degrees Celsius.

In response to the intense heat, the district administration has issued a three-day heatwave alert, advising residents to exercise caution when outdoors.

According to data from Nagpur's Regional Meteorological Centre, temperatures in 11 cities across Vidarbha have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, with Chandrapur at the peak. The heatwave warning is in effect for select areas in the district until April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

