Chandrapur Sizzles: Maharashtra's Hottest City Sets Record

Amid soaring temperatures, Chandrapur has claimed the title of the hottest city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, with thermometers reading a blistering 45.6 degrees Celsius.

In response to the intense heat, the district administration has issued a three-day heatwave alert, advising residents to exercise caution when outdoors.

According to data from Nagpur's Regional Meteorological Centre, temperatures in 11 cities across Vidarbha have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, with Chandrapur at the peak. The heatwave warning is in effect for select areas in the district until April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)