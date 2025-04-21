Left Menu

Chandrapur Scorches: The Hottest City in India

Chandrapur sizzles at 45.6°C, becoming India's hottest city as a heatwave grips Vidarbha. Eleven cities report temperatures above 40°C. A heatwave alert is issued for Chandrapur, advising precautions until April 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrapur soared to a sweltering 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, claiming the title as India's hottest city, according to officials.

The district administration has issued a three-day heatwave alert, urging citizens to exercise caution when venturing outdoors.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur reported that eleven cities in Vidarbha have seen temperatures climb above 40 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur leads with a temperature 3.6 degrees above the normal, topping out at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Other notable temperatures include Amravati at 44.6 degrees Celsius, Akola at 44.1 degrees Celsius, and Nagpur at 43.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department reported.

The district has been enduring intense heat waves for a week, with heatwave conditions expected to persist in parts of Chandrapur district until April 24. Bramhapuri tehsil also faced soaring heat, recording 45 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

