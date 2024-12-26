Left Menu

Congress Embarks on Nationwide Campaign to Defend Constitution

The Congress announced a major organizational overhaul and a nationwide campaign to address perceived threats to the Constitution, including attacks on B R Ambedkar's legacy. The 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' will focus on issues such as Adani, inequalities, and price rise, lasting from January 2025 to 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:20 IST
Congress Embarks on Nationwide Campaign to Defend Constitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced a significant organizational overhaul during an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, focusing on enhancing leadership accountability and fostering new leadership.

They also revealed a 13-month campaign, 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra', starting January 2025, to address issues like the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and perceived constitutional threats.

In its political resolution, Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of denigrating Ambedkar and the Constitution, and stated the need to reinforce democratic and constitutional integrity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024