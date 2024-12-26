Congress Embarks on Nationwide Campaign to Defend Constitution

The Congress party announced a significant organizational overhaul during an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, focusing on enhancing leadership accountability and fostering new leadership.

They also revealed a 13-month campaign, 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra', starting January 2025, to address issues like the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and perceived constitutional threats.

In its political resolution, Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of denigrating Ambedkar and the Constitution, and stated the need to reinforce democratic and constitutional integrity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)