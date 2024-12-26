Congress Embarks on Nationwide Campaign to Defend Constitution
The Congress announced a major organizational overhaul and a nationwide campaign to address perceived threats to the Constitution, including attacks on B R Ambedkar's legacy. The 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' will focus on issues such as Adani, inequalities, and price rise, lasting from January 2025 to 2026.
The Congress party announced a significant organizational overhaul during an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, focusing on enhancing leadership accountability and fostering new leadership.
They also revealed a 13-month campaign, 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra', starting January 2025, to address issues like the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and perceived constitutional threats.
In its political resolution, Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of denigrating Ambedkar and the Constitution, and stated the need to reinforce democratic and constitutional integrity across the nation.
