Jharkhand Congress to Launch 'Samvidhan Bachao' Campaign for Justice

The Jharkhand Congress has announced a substantial 40-day 'Samvidhan Bachao' (Save the Constitution) campaign, starting at the end of April. This initiative aims to promote social, political, and economic justice across the state.

Under the leadership of state Congress in-charge K Raju, the party's executive committee decided to proceed with this campaign, which will feature a mega rally by April 30, and a series of district and assembly-level rallies across Jharkhand.

Prominent party members, including former state president Rajesh Thakur, have emphasized the campaign's purpose to highlight perceived threats to the Constitution under the current BJP regime. The campaign will culminate with a door-to-door initiative, informing citizens of the alleged encroachments on vital democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)