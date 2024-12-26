Left Menu

A Maverick's Recollection: UPA's Turning Point and Governance Crisis

In his book, Mani Shankar Aiyar delves into the governance challenges faced by India post-2012, emphasizing that Manmohan Singh's health issues and Congress's leadership decisions led to governmental paralysis. He suggests Pranab Mukherjee should have led UPA-II, potentially shifting Singh to the presidency to avoid this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:46 IST
A Maverick's Recollection: UPA's Turning Point and Governance Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing new book, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar offers an insider's perspective on the governance issues that plagued India post-2012. According to Aiyar, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health complications significantly hampered his governance abilities, contributing to a crisis in leadership at a critical juncture.

Aiyar argues that the decision to keep Singh as Prime Minister instead of appointing Pranab Mukherjee to the role, while considering Singh for the presidency, was a missed opportunity that led to a 'paralysis of governance'. Aiyar insists this choice might have doomed Congress's ambitions for forming UPA-III.

Highlighting the stakes, Aiyar recalls the media backlash and international scrutiny the government faced, with rampant issues such as the 'India Against Corruption' movement. He implies Mukherjee's experience and reputation could have averted the governance meltdown and prepared India for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024