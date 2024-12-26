A Maverick's Recollection: UPA's Turning Point and Governance Crisis

In a revealing new book, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar offers an insider's perspective on the governance issues that plagued India post-2012. According to Aiyar, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's health complications significantly hampered his governance abilities, contributing to a crisis in leadership at a critical juncture.

Aiyar argues that the decision to keep Singh as Prime Minister instead of appointing Pranab Mukherjee to the role, while considering Singh for the presidency, was a missed opportunity that led to a 'paralysis of governance'. Aiyar insists this choice might have doomed Congress's ambitions for forming UPA-III.

Highlighting the stakes, Aiyar recalls the media backlash and international scrutiny the government faced, with rampant issues such as the 'India Against Corruption' movement. He implies Mukherjee's experience and reputation could have averted the governance meltdown and prepared India for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)