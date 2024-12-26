Remembering the Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a distinguished leader and respected economist. Singh, who passed away at 92, was the architect of India's economic reforms and served the country in various significant capacities, including finance minister and Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, recognizing him as a distinguished leader whose wisdom and humility were ever-present. Singh's contributions to India's economic landscape as the architect of its reforms were profound.
Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was celebrated for his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a highly respected economist. Throughout his career, he left a lasting impact on economic policy, notably serving as finance minister and Prime Minister.
Recalling various deliberations they shared, Modi emphasized Singh's insightful interventions in Parliament and his tireless efforts to uplift people's lives. In this period of mourning, Modi extended his thoughts to Singh's family, friends, and admirers, offering condolences to all affected by the loss.
