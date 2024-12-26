Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi at the age of 92. Naidu praised Singh's intellect and leadership in transforming the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:16 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The nation grieved the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences on Thursday. Singh, an influential economist and statesman, passed away at 92 in Delhi.

Singh was renowned for his pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms and subsequent leadership as Prime Minister. He was described by Naidu as an intellectual statesman embodying humility, wisdom, and integrity.

Naidu emphasized Singh's contributions to the nation and offered condolences to his family and admirers, marking his death as a significant loss for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024