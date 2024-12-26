Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi at the age of 92. Naidu praised Singh's intellect and leadership in transforming the nation.
The nation grieved the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences on Thursday. Singh, an influential economist and statesman, passed away at 92 in Delhi.
Singh was renowned for his pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms and subsequent leadership as Prime Minister. He was described by Naidu as an intellectual statesman embodying humility, wisdom, and integrity.
Naidu emphasized Singh's contributions to the nation and offered condolences to his family and admirers, marking his death as a significant loss for India.
