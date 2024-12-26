Legacy of a Visionary: Manmohan Singh's Indelible Impact on India

Former Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night in New Delhi. Celebrated as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh's contributions have left an enduring legacy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, describing Singh as a statesman of unmatched wisdom. 'Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji,' Siddaramaiah shared on social media platform 'X', highlighting Singh's influential leadership and vision for the nation.

During Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, significant policies like the Right to Food Act were introduced, shaping the progress of Karnataka and broader welfare initiatives. His death was officially announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was admitted in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)