Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Reform and Humility

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a key architect of India's economic reforms. Singh, known for his humility and impeccable political career, left behind a legacy of significant contributions to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as 'one of the greatest sons of Bharat' who was pivotal in India's economic transformations.

In her message shared on X, Murmu emphasized Singh's enduring legacy, citing his dedicated service to the nation and an impeccable, humble political life. She conveyed her condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.

Singh, aged 92, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, leaving an indelible mark as both a politician and thinker. His critical role in shaping India's economy and his esteemed service remain widely respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

