Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Transformation

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling his tenure a 'golden chapter' in India's history. Singh, known for his key role in economic reforms, passed away at 92.

According to Chidambaram, Singh's story and achievements have not been fully appreciated but are significant, considering his influence on India's economy. As finance minister and prime minister, Singh shaped the middle class through transformative policies.

Despite his scholarly accomplishments, Singh remained humble and empathetic, notably advocating for the poor through initiatives like MGNREGA. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was critically admitted.

