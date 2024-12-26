Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Transformation
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed condolences upon the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms from 1991 to 2014, was praised for his humble nature and impactful policies, including MGNREGA and the restructuring of PDS.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling his tenure a 'golden chapter' in India's history. Singh, known for his key role in economic reforms, passed away at 92.
According to Chidambaram, Singh's story and achievements have not been fully appreciated but are significant, considering his influence on India's economy. As finance minister and prime minister, Singh shaped the middle class through transformative policies.
Despite his scholarly accomplishments, Singh remained humble and empathetic, notably advocating for the poor through initiatives like MGNREGA. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was critically admitted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
