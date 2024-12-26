Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. Political figures like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms and his humble demeanor.
Updated: 26-12-2024 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a wave of national grief, political leaders expressed profound sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at 92.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose shared their memories of Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and his exceptional humility.
Singh's legacy as a statesman and economist reverberates across the nation, with figures like Abhishek Banerjee and Pradip Bhattacharjee mourning his loss and celebrating his visionary leadership.
