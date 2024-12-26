Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

In a wave of national grief, political leaders expressed profound sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at 92.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose shared their memories of Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and his exceptional humility.

Singh's legacy as a statesman and economist reverberates across the nation, with figures like Abhishek Banerjee and Pradip Bhattacharjee mourning his loss and celebrating his visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)