Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Karnataka BJP leaders and others mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who died at AIIMS Delhi at age 92. Remembered for his economic reforms and contributions to India's progress, leaders expressed condolences and lauded his dedication and service to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:16 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
Dr Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP leaders, including President B Y Vijayendra, expressed their sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi, was hailed for his dignified leadership and significant contributions to India's economic reforms and progress.

Vijayendra, via social media platform 'X', praised Dr Singh's pivotal role in opening India's economy to global markets. He acknowledged that Dr Singh's dedication during challenging times left an enduring impact on the nation. Prayers were extended for Dr Singh's soul and his grieving family.

Other state leaders, including former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP's R Ashoka, also paid tribute. They emphasized Dr Singh's extensive service in various capacities, describing his passing as an irreparable loss and urging for strength for his family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024