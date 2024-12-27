Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Karnataka BJP leaders, including President B Y Vijayendra, expressed their sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi, was hailed for his dignified leadership and significant contributions to India's economic reforms and progress.

Vijayendra, via social media platform 'X', praised Dr Singh's pivotal role in opening India's economy to global markets. He acknowledged that Dr Singh's dedication during challenging times left an enduring impact on the nation. Prayers were extended for Dr Singh's soul and his grieving family.

Other state leaders, including former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP's R Ashoka, also paid tribute. They emphasized Dr Singh's extensive service in various capacities, describing his passing as an irreparable loss and urging for strength for his family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)