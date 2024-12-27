Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: India's Quiet Reformer and Economic Architect

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and pivotal figure in India's economic reform, passed away at 92. Known for his academic background and political acumen, Singh paved the way for significant policy changes including RTI and RTE. His tenure faced challenges but remains marked by economic liberalization and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:04 IST
Manmohan Singh: India's Quiet Reformer and Economic Architect
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, the stoic reformer who reshaped India's economic landscape, passed away at 92. A scholar first, Singh became India's 14th Prime Minister, leading the nation from 2004 to 2014. Known for steering India through economic challenges, his influence on policy remains indelible.

Singh's tenure introduced transformative initiatives like the Right to Information and the Right to Education. Despite facing criticism for scandals during his administration, his efforts in liberalizing India's economy in the 1990s are globally recognized. His leadership style was characterized by quiet determination and a focus on consensus-building.

Born in 1932 in the undivided Punjab, Singh's journey from academic to politician was emblematic of his tenacity. As Finance Minister, he spearheaded India's economic reform, famously securing the nation's gold during a financial crisis. His legacy in governance remains a benchmark for economic development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024