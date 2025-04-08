Transforming India: How the RTI Act Bridges Citizens and Government
The Right to Information (RTI) Act serves as a pivotal bridge between citizens and governance in India, enhancing transparency and accountability. Assam Governor Acharya underscores its role in empowering citizens and participating in democracy, stressing the need for accessibility, digital innovation, and grassroots engagement for greater effectiveness.
The Right to Information (RTI) Act is hailed as a crucial mechanism for connecting the Indian public with governance, said Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday.
At the inauguration of the 32nd Board of Governors and 14th Annual General Body meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India, Governor Acharya emphasized the Act's transformative influence on Indian democracy by promoting a 'culture of transparency'.
He highlighted the RTI Act's significant contributions to reducing corruption and improving accountability. Acharya strongly advocated for leveraging digital means to make the RTI more accessible and effective, suggesting the use of AI and data analytics to ensure its continued relevance.
