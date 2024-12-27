Tributes to a Statesman: Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh to pay respects after his passing at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, and his demise was a significant moment for Indian politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Mourning the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed their respects on Thursday night at Singh's residence.
Dr. Singh, who served two terms as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi.
Having been in Belagavi for a Congress Working Committee meeting, both Kharge and Gandhi quickly returned to Delhi after hearing the news of Singh's untimely demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Dubey Alleges Soros-Backed Disruptions in Indian Politics
Congress party did not deliver on its 'Garibi Hatao' promise: FM Sitharaman in RS.
Congress party is ''anti-women'' as they did not pass women reservation bill to save its then government, says Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Omar Abdullah tells Congress party to stop whining about EVMs, accept poll results.
Security Tightened at AIIMS Delhi Following Demise of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh