Tributes to a Statesman: Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh

Mourning the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed their respects on Thursday night at Singh's residence.

Dr. Singh, who served two terms as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi.

Having been in Belagavi for a Congress Working Committee meeting, both Kharge and Gandhi quickly returned to Delhi after hearing the news of Singh's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)