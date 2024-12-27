South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Showdown

South Korea is embroiled in a severe political crisis as the country's Constitutional Court prepares to hold its first hearing in the impeachment case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is also at risk of facing an impeachment vote.

The Democratic Party has unveiled plans to impeach Han after he declined to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, citing that it would exceed his acting role. This move has added fuel to the nation's political turmoil and economic uncertainty.

As South Korea's leadership battle escalates, concerns are rising among allies and financial markets. The won has dropped to its lowest level since March 2009, as political shockwaves continue to ripple through the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)