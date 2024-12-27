Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Showdown

South Korea faces a political crisis as Acting President Han Duck-soo, in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, is himself at risk of being impeached. The Democratic Party opposes Han's refusal to appoint justices, intensifying tensions in Asia’s fourth-largest economy amid economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:32 IST
South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Showdown

South Korea is embroiled in a severe political crisis as the country's Constitutional Court prepares to hold its first hearing in the impeachment case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is also at risk of facing an impeachment vote.

The Democratic Party has unveiled plans to impeach Han after he declined to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, citing that it would exceed his acting role. This move has added fuel to the nation's political turmoil and economic uncertainty.

As South Korea's leadership battle escalates, concerns are rising among allies and financial markets. The won has dropped to its lowest level since March 2009, as political shockwaves continue to ripple through the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024