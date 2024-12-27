Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Visionary Leader's Lasting Impact

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang mourns the loss of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, calling him a visionary leader whose economic reforms and public service have greatly shaped India. Singh, 92, passed away in AIIMS Delhi. Tamang highlighted Singh's impactful leadership and contributions to the nation's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:06 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a visionary leader whose tenure fundamentally advanced India's economic reforms and public service initiatives.

The 92-year-old Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi, after being brought there in critical condition earlier that evening. Singh's leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the nation, leaving a legacy that resonates through generations, according to Tamang's statement via social media.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Singh visited Sikkim in 2011 after a devastating earthquake, announcing significant relief efforts, cementing his commitment to the development of the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

