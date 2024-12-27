Remembering Manmohan Singh: Visionary Leader's Lasting Impact

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a visionary leader whose tenure fundamentally advanced India's economic reforms and public service initiatives.

The 92-year-old Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi, after being brought there in critical condition earlier that evening. Singh's leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the nation, leaving a legacy that resonates through generations, according to Tamang's statement via social media.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Singh visited Sikkim in 2011 after a devastating earthquake, announcing significant relief efforts, cementing his commitment to the development of the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)