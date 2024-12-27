Nation Mourns: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh
RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale express condolences over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his indelible contributions to India's economic landscape. The leader, aged 92, passed away at Delhi's AIIMS, leaving behind a profound legacy in India's financial and political history.
Leaders across the political spectrum, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, expressed deep condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The former Indian leader passed away Thursday night at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 92.
In a joint statement, the RSS leaders acknowledged Singh's significant contributions to the nation's economic framework. Despite his humble beginnings, Singh not only became a pivotal figure in India’s political arena but also a notable economist recognized globally.
Remembered as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of substantial economic transition. The country mourns the loss of a leader who was esteemed for both his vision and dedication.
