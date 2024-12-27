Left Menu

David Cameron Reveals Manmohan Singh's Stance Post-Mumbai Attacks

In his memoir "For the Record," former British Prime Minister David Cameron recounts a conversation with Manmohan Singh. After the 2011 Mumbai bombings, Singh warned that India might pursue military action against Pakistan following another similar attack. Singh, noted for economic reforms, passed away at 92.

David Cameron, former British Prime Minister, detailed a striking conversation with Manmohan Singh in his memoir, "For the Record." According to Cameron, Singh stated that India might resort to military action against Pakistan if another attack like the 2011 Mumbai bombings occurred.

The bombings, referred to as 13/7, involved three deadly blasts at various Mumbai locations, causing 26 deaths and injuring 130 people. Singh, known for spearheading India's economic reforms, discussed this threat when Cameron visited in 2013.

Singh, described by Cameron as a 'saintly man,' sadly passed away in Delhi at the age of 92. His impact on India's economic landscape remains noteworthy, along with his forthrightness regarding national security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

