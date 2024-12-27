Left Menu

Croatia's Presidential Battle: A Clash of Ideals

Croatia's president, Zoran Milanovic, known for his critical stance on Western military support for Ukraine, is seeking reelection. Contending with several candidates, Milanovic faces Dragan Primorac, backed by the conservative government. The election may lead to a runoff if no candidate secures over half the votes initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:39 IST
Croatia's Presidential Battle: A Clash of Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Croatia's political landscape is heating up as President Zoran Milanovic seeks reelection. Known for his outspoken criticism of Western military support for Ukraine, Milanovic faces tough competition from Dragan Primorac, the candidate endorsed by the Croatian Democratic Union. As the race culminates this Sunday, Milanovic is viewed as a frontrunner, though a runoff election remains likely if no contender secures a majority vote.

Milanovic, 58, previously served as Croatia's prime minister and styles himself as a populist, frequently sparring with current Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Despite the presidency being largely ceremonial, the position holds political weight. A key criticism Milanovic has leveraged during his campaign is his opposition to military involvement in international conflicts, arguing that Croatia should remain neutral amidst global disputes, despite its membership in NATO and the EU.

Analysts suggest that Milanovic's reelection could be beneficial for Croatian democracy in balancing power within the government controlled tightly by the ruling party. Alongside Primorac, who pledges a Western alignment, other candidates like Marija Selak Raspudic and Ivana Kekin have sparked conversations on economic and social issues, seeking to gain traction among Croatia's 1.6 million voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024