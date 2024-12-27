Left Menu

A Solemn Farewell to an Economic Visionary

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence. Singh, known for his economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS at the age of 92. President Murmu offered her condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging his significant contributions to India.

Updated: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST
President Droupadi Murmu paid solemn tribute to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India, at his residence on Friday. The poignant visit by the President was to honor Singh, who passed away at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92, was revered as the architect of India's economic reforms that transformed the nation. His demise marks the end of an era of significant advancements and pivotal reforms under his leadership.

The President joined Singh's family, offering heartfelt condolences and commemorating his impactful legacy. In a post on X, the President's Office reflected on the loss and highlighted Singh's enduring contributions to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

