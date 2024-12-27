Bihar Mourns: State Honours Former PM Manmohan Singh with Seven-Day Mourning
The Bihar government has declared a seven-day mourning period to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no official ceremonies will occur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's scheduled visits have been canceled.
In a bid to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Bihar government has announced a seven-day period of state mourning. Singh, who passed away at age 92, was pronounced dead by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
The state's government issued a circular stating that the mourning period would last from December 26 to January 1, 2025, during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast. All government ceremonies and official entertainment activities have been suspended.
In light of Singh's demise, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has canceled his 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts, initially scheduled for December 27 and 28, reflecting the state's deep respect for the former Prime Minister's contributions.
