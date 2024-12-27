India Mourns a Statesman: Tributes Pour in for Dr. Manmohan Singh
Indian sports icons, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sindhu, mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a visionary leader known for his humility and wisdom. Singh, who passed away due to age-related ailments at 92, is remembered for his contributions to India's progress.
India's sports luminaries have expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a visionary of quiet strength and humility. Singh, who was 92, succumbed to age-related ailments at his home.
India's renowned shuttler, Sindhu, reflected on Singh's inspiring persona, acknowledging his wisdom and kind nature during their brief 2013 meeting. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar described Singh's demise as a substantial loss for the nation, emphasizing his significant contributions to India.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh honored Singh as a true statesman, while Harbhajan Singh highlighted his steadfast leadership and unwavering belief in India's potential. Singh, remembered for initiating landmark economic reforms in 1991, retired from politics earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy of impactful leadership.
