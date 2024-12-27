Germany Set for Snap Elections Amid Political Turmoil

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved Germany's lower house of parliament, instigating snap elections scheduled for February 23. This move comes after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition collapsed.

In his Berlin speech, Steinmeier emphasized the need for a stable government during challenging times, underscoring that early elections are essential for effective problem-solving in German politics.

Although his role is mostly ceremonial, Steinmeier urged a fair election campaign, warning against both covert and blatant external influence on democracy, citing social media as a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)