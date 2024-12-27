Germany Set for Snap Elections Amid Political Turmoil
Amid the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for snap elections in Germany. The decision follows a no-confidence vote after losing crucial coalition partners. As campaigns begin, conservatives lead in the polls while the far-right AfD's presence complicates parliamentary prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:16 IST
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved Germany's lower house of parliament, instigating snap elections scheduled for February 23. This move comes after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition collapsed.
In his Berlin speech, Steinmeier emphasized the need for a stable government during challenging times, underscoring that early elections are essential for effective problem-solving in German politics.
Although his role is mostly ceremonial, Steinmeier urged a fair election campaign, warning against both covert and blatant external influence on democracy, citing social media as a concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- elections
- Steinmeier
- Scholz
- coalition
- parliament
- dissolution
- AfD
- politics
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Shakeup: South Korean Parliament on Brink of Presidential Impeachment
Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue in Indian Parliament
Political Tensions Rise in Parliament Amid Mimicry and Allegations
Congress and BJP Clash Over Adani Controversy in Heated Parliamentary Session
Political Tensions Escalate: Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry in Parliament