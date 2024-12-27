Left Menu

Germany Set for Snap Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Amid the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for snap elections in Germany. The decision follows a no-confidence vote after losing crucial coalition partners. As campaigns begin, conservatives lead in the polls while the far-right AfD's presence complicates parliamentary prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:16 IST
Germany Set for Snap Elections Amid Political Turmoil
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved Germany's lower house of parliament, instigating snap elections scheduled for February 23. This move comes after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition collapsed.

In his Berlin speech, Steinmeier emphasized the need for a stable government during challenging times, underscoring that early elections are essential for effective problem-solving in German politics.

Although his role is mostly ceremonial, Steinmeier urged a fair election campaign, warning against both covert and blatant external influence on democracy, citing social media as a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024