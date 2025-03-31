Controversy Surrounds Amended Waqf Bill in Parliament

Amid brewing tensions, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has reiterated the government's commitment to introduce the amended Waqf bill in Parliament. He alleges that opposition parties and organizations are stirring unrest and misleading the public about its implications.

Rijiju's remarks come as Parliament reconvenes after a break, and the government gears up to discuss the timing of introducing the bill, which aims to regulate Waqf properties. Despite receiving scrutiny and amendments through a Joint Committee, the bill faces staunch opposition, accused of being unconstitutional and biased against the Muslim community.

Asserting the bill's benefits for the Muslim populace, Rijiju criticized the portrayal of the legislation as an attempt to seize Muslim properties. He emphasized the need for constructive discussions and highlighted the support from within and outside the ruling alliance, underscoring the extensive consultations involved in the bill's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)