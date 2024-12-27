Left Menu

BJP Victory: Major Cut in Delhi's Power Charges

The BJP claimed that their protests led to a significant reduction in Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) in Delhi's electricity bills. The reduction is expected to lower consumer bills by 20-25% as confirmed by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva during a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP announced on Friday that their protests have resulted in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) in Delhi's electricity bills being cut by over 50 percent. The move is anticipated to lower the bills of Delhi consumers by 20 to 25 percent in the upcoming days.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hailed the development as a victory for the party workers who have been demonstrating against the discoms and the AAP government, accusing them of exploiting honest power consumers with the PPAC.

Sachdeva backed his claims by referencing the orders of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), which directed that the PPAC imposed by the three main discoms be slashed considerably, leading to reduced consumer bills. However, there has been no immediate comment from DERC or the discoms on these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

