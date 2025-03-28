Left Menu

Congress Accuses AAP Government of Rs 4,000 Crore Paddy Scam in Punjab

Congress accuses the AAP government of a Rs 4,000 crore scam involving paddy sales in Punjab's Majha region. Allegations suggest farmers received lower prices for their crop, with funds potentially diverted to Delhi for election purposes. AAP's Aman Arora denies charges, citing no complaints from farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:11 IST
Congress Accuses AAP Government of Rs 4,000 Crore Paddy Scam in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate during Punjab's Budget Session, Congress accused the AAP government of a major scam involving paddy sales in the Majha region. Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa claimed that farmers were 'looted' as their crop sold between Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,100 per quintal.

Bajwa further alleged the financial discrepancy amounted to Rs 4,000 crore, hinting that funds could have been used for elections in Delhi. He demanded a top-level inquiry, urging the government to clarify its position and potentially form a House committee for investigation.

In response, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora denied the allegations, asserting that CCL funds were credited appropriately as per MSP guidelines and noted the absence of farmer complaints. He challenged the opposition to present tangible evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025