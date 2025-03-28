Congress Accuses AAP Government of Rs 4,000 Crore Paddy Scam in Punjab

In a heated debate during Punjab's Budget Session, Congress accused the AAP government of a major scam involving paddy sales in the Majha region. Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa claimed that farmers were 'looted' as their crop sold between Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,100 per quintal.

Bajwa further alleged the financial discrepancy amounted to Rs 4,000 crore, hinting that funds could have been used for elections in Delhi. He demanded a top-level inquiry, urging the government to clarify its position and potentially form a House committee for investigation.

In response, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora denied the allegations, asserting that CCL funds were credited appropriately as per MSP guidelines and noted the absence of farmer complaints. He challenged the opposition to present tangible evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)