Mehbooba Mufti Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his economic reforms and emphasis on inclusivity. Mufti, who praised his role in political alliances, highlighted his legacy of peace and progress. Other leaders like Saifuddin Soz and Jagmohan Singh Raina also mourned his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:28 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti paid glowing tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his contributions to India, his values of humility, integrity, and inclusivity.

She spoke at a condolence meeting at the party headquarters, emphasizing Singh's transformative role during the 1990s economic reforms and engagements with Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti recalled Singh's pivotal role in political alliances and lauded his fight for peace, criticizing the present communal climate in contrast to Singh's era. Leaders like Saifuddin Soz and Jagmohan Singh Raina also paid respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

