Nation Mourns: Honoring the Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Justice Surya Kant, representing the Supreme Court, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Following Singh's death at 92, India will observe a seven-day state mourning, with the national flag at half-mast, honoring his contributions to the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Singh's contributions and leadership are being honored by the nation's top judiciary.
The government announced a seven-day period of state mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India. This gesture signifies the high regard in which Singh was held across the country.
The union home ministry communicated that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh, and during this period, all official entertainment will be suspended, reflecting a nation in mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh