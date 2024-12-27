Nation Mourns: Honoring the Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Singh's contributions and leadership are being honored by the nation's top judiciary.

The government announced a seven-day period of state mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India. This gesture signifies the high regard in which Singh was held across the country.

The union home ministry communicated that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh, and during this period, all official entertainment will be suspended, reflecting a nation in mourning.

