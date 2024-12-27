Nation Mourns the Passing of Economic Reformer: Manmohan Singh

In a demonstration of respect, the governor of Manipur declared a week-long state mourning on Friday following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to an official statement.

Singh, celebrated as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92. He served as the country's leader from 2004 until 2014.

The mourning period began on December 26 and will extend through January 1. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and all official entertainment events are halted, as directed by the state government's General Administrative Department by order of the governor.

