A Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Statesman's Legacy

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing was labeled as a profound 'personal loss' by Sonia Gandhi, highlighting their close friendship and his indispensable role in Indian politics.

Sonia Gandhi commemorated him as a distinguished global statesman admired for his wisdom, noble demeanor, and impressive contributions to India's progress. She emphasized his transformative influence on millions of Indian lives, powered by his unwavering commitment to social justice and democratic values.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting and his residence, Sonia paid homage to Singh, acknowledging the immense respect and value his insights held across political divides worldwide.

