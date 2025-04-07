Empowering India: Chintan Shivir Heralds a New Era for Social Justice

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a two-day Chintan Shivir aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders to enhance social justice for marginalized groups in India. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister Virendra Kumar alongside other notable ministers and attended by state representatives.

Key discussions on the first day revolved around education, economic development, social protection, and accessibility. Various states shared their innovative approaches, such as inclusive infrastructure and accessible transport, highlighting a national drive toward enhanced social equity and empowerment.

Important topics included the importance of digital inclusion, the necessity for improved communication strategies, and the review of initiatives like PM-AJAY and SEED. The forum emphasized modernizing sanitation and eradicating manual scavenging to ensure dignity for workers.

